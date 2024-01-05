Majority of Americans Fear Another Uprising Similar to January 6 Could Happen Again

A majority of Americans fear that another event like the January 6, 2021 uprising on the U.S. Capitol could happen again in the coming years, according to recent polling, laying bare widespread anxieties about polarization and divisiveness in politics. The survey, conducted on behalf of Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on December 19 among 1,500 U.S.

adults, also revealed that more people think the full truth about the incident has not been made public than those who do, as questions linger in political discourse about the role of law enforcement in the uprising. The results suggest that, three years on, January 6 is a date that still weighs heavy on many Americans' minds, who may see it as marking the start of a new era of social upheaval and distrust in public institutions. 'Americans are clearly much more concerned about political violence after January 6,' Julie Norman, a professor of U.S. politics at University College London (UCL), told Newswee





Newsweek » / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Aims to Spark Early Majority in EV AdoptionThe 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is designed to minimize risks and appeal to the Early Majority stage of EV adoption. It features a bold yet familiar design and practical interior. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the informative post!

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Americans Increasingly Concerned About Foreign Policy, Poll ShowsA new poll reveals that more Americans believe foreign policy should be a top focus for the U.S. government in 2024. The poll also highlights rising concerns about international issues and immigration among the public.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Weekly Horoscope: December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022This week's horoscope encourages self-confidence and reflection on past achievements. It advises taking pressure off oneself and moving forward with hope.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Mother's OCD Fear for Her Child's SafetyA first-time mother shares her experience of living with undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the extreme measures she took to protect her child.

Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

Dry January: More people expected to participate in alcohol-free challengeThe arrival of the new year means many people are gearing up for Dry January, the increasingly popular challenge of quitting alcohol for the month. As the sober curious movement gains traction, with more people reassessing their relationship to alcohol, experts say they expect to see even more participants this January.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »