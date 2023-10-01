Major tests await conservative US Supreme Court in new term

Monday marks the first day of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term as it prepares to tackle major cases involving gun rights, the power of federal agencies, social media regulation and Republican-drawn electoral districts, and considers taking up a dispute over the availability of the abortion pill. In a major case teed up for Tuesday, the justices will consider the first of at least three disputes that could result in new limits on the authority of regulatory agencies - sometimes called the "administrative state" - a longstanding...

In a major case teed up for Tuesday, the justices will consider the first of at least three disputes that could result in new limits on the authority of regulatory agencies - sometimes called the "administrative state" - a longstanding goal for many U.S. conservatives and business interests.

Tuesday's case involves a constitutional challenge to the funding structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the top U.S. consumer finance watchdog agency. Later in the term the justices will hear a bid to limit the in-house enforcement proceedings of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial markets regulator, as well as a case that could make it harder for agencies to defend their actions against legal challenges.

Texas Supreme Court Rules To Return Whistleblowers Lawsuit To Travis County District CourtOn Friday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could return to trial in Travis County District Court. This comes days after four former top deputies of the attorney general’s office, Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell, filed a...

N.Y. appeals court refuses to delay Trump fraud trial set to start MondayAn appeals court declined to postpone the start of next week’s trial in the New York attorney general’s $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company.

The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws that seek to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution

