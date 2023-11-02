Major ‘political shift’ among Jewish Cornell students as they question ties to progressive groups

CORNELL PROFESSOR WHO WAS 'EXHILARATED' AFTER HAMAS ATTACK ISSUES APOLOGY FOR 'REPREHENSIBLE' REMARKS Galperin added that he hopes progressivism will reform away from being willing to associate with antisemitic groups. 'But I don't think any of us believe that that stops us from advocating for progressive things. You know, we can be Jewish and progressive. We can hold those beliefs… we're not going to let this stop us from advocating for a better world,' he said.

