Major Hollywood Actors from the 1980s Suit Up as The Avengers in New Concept Trailer

Major Hollywood actors from the 1980s suit up as The Avengers in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe concept trailer . The MCU has built itself to be the most successful superhero franchise in modern history, with Warner Bros.'s DCEU movie timeline and Sony's Spider-Man Universe attempting to find similar success. At this point, the MCU has made almost $30 billion dollars across all of its movies from 2008 up until now.
However, the MCU timeline could have looked very different had it happened nearly 40 years ago during a time when the superhero genre was very limited. In a perfect What If...? scenario, Stryder HD released a new Avengers concept trailer where they imagined actors from the 1980s who are major stars today as the Marvel icons. Stryder HD's Avengers video also consists of actors as some of the biggest villains in the MCU, including Loki and Thano
Hollywood Actors 1980S The Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe Concept Trailer Superhero Franchise MCU Timeline Stryder HD Villains Loki Thanos
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »