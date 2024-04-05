Major Emergency Fire Erupts at Commercial Building in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles City firefighters were working to knock down a major emergency fire that erupted at a commercial building in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street. The LAFD declared the blaze a major emergency fire around 7 a.m., which is essentially the top tier of emergencies for the department.

Thick smoke could be seen for miles as the fire hit new pockets of fuel. The owner said the business was a wholesale t-shirt manufacturing and distribution company. "We have approximately 120 firefighters on scene. They tried to do an aggressive interior attack initially, but due to the amount of material in the inside, we went to a defensive posture. We backed off a couple of times but obviously, there’s still a lot of material in the inside," said David Ortiz, LAFD’s Public Information Office

Los Angeles Firefighters Emergency Fire Commercial Building Fashion District Downtown Smoke Fuel T-Shirt Manufacturing Distribution Company

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Springsteen’s Los Angeles Show: 7 Major TakeawaysFor the first of Springsteen’s two sold-out shows at the Forum, there was – as expected – not a single empty seat in the entire venue. Truly. The seats behind the stage were filled, with every single row up to the ceiling packed with fans, while the floor seats extended from end-to-end and reached as far as the back wall.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Mexico-bound United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airportA United Airlines flight on its way to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport due to a reported hydraulics issue.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

United flight from SFO makes emergency landing in Los Angeles airportThis is the fifth emergency involving United Airlines this week, and the second at San Francisco

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

United Airlines jetliner makes emergency landing in Los AngelesA United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Nathan Wade cancels major in-person network interview, citing family emergencyThe embattled prosecutor, who resigned Friday, cancelled an in-person interview for Meet the Press at the last minute, NBC shared in a post on X.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »