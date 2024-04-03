Maisie Williams and Ben Mendelsohn Discuss Their Roles in 'The New Look'

Maisie Williams and Ben Mendelsohn talk about making “The New Look,” which dramatizes the tortured sibling relationship between designer Christian Dior and his sister, Catherine. Williams and Mendelsohn share the same frustrating problem of dealing with family members who aren’t always on the same page—even when they strive toward the same goal.

Williams plays legendary haute couture designer Christian Dior during a turbulent period in his career, which ultimately ushers in a definitive fashion era. “I think we wanted to try as quickly as possible to be as familiar with one another that we could do these difficult scenes and know at the heart that we still had each other’s back and we would still support one another,” Williams tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. During the latter half of the historical Apple TV+ drama from creator Todd A

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maisie Williams Goes Shopping With VogueThe actor brought Vogue shopping at James Veloria, the colorful vintage shop overflowing with gems, tucked inside a Chinatown mall.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Sorry, Donald Glover, but Billy Dee Williams is still Billy Dee Williams' favorite Lando CalrissianBilly Dee Williams thinks Donald Glover is 'a delightful young man,' but 'there's only one Lando Calrissian,' as far as he's concerned. Spoiler: it's Billy Dee Williams.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Maisie Wilen Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionMaisie Wilen Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Maisie Williams on Catherine Dior in 'The New Look': 'I just wanted to do her story justice'Maisie Williams discusses playing Catherine Dior, sister of fashion designer Christian Dior, in Apple TV+'s 'The New Look' and how she transformed herself physically and emotionally.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Mayfair Witches Season 2: Ben Feldman Joins AMC’s Supernatural DramaBen Feldman has been enlisted to join lead star Alexandra Daddario in AMC's upcoming Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Driver in crash that killed Everwood star Treat Williams pleads guilty to reduced chargeThe driver in the Vermont crash that killed 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced charge at an emotional hearing.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »