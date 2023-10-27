Mainz rescata empate agónico frente al Bochum, ambos equipos siguen sin ganar en la Bundesliga

Ambos equipos continúan sin ver la victoria en nueve juegos de la Liga Alemana. Kevin Stöger adelantó al Bochum desde el punto penal a los 21 minutos, pero el defensa Keven Schlotterbeck con un autogol igualó el partido en una hora de juego.

Schlotterbeck enmendó su error al reestablecer la ventaja del Bochum con un cabezazo a través de un saque de esquina que parecía asegurarle al Bochum su primera victoria a ocho minutos del tiempo reglamentario. Pero Krauss disparó en medio de una aglomerada área chica al sexto minuto de reposición para darle el empate al Mainz.

Read more:

sdut »

Late equalizer gives Mainz a 2-2 draw against Bochum as both teams remain winless in German leagueTom Krauss has scored an injury-time equalizer to give Mainz a 2-2 draw at Bochum as both teams remained without a win nine games into the German league season. Kevin Stöger put Bochum ahead from the penalty spot after 21 minutes but defender Keven Schlotterbeck’s own goal on the hour mark evened the score. Read more ⮕

Dortmund se ha olvidado de las goleadas, pero no de como ganar en la BundesligaDÜSSELDORF, Alemania (AP) — El Borussia Dortmund terminó satisfecho con la victoria 1-0. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco Shares How Her Approach to Parenthood Differs From Tom PelphreyKaley Cuoco shared insight about her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first months of parenthood with daughter Matilda in an E! News exclusive interview: 'Their relationship is different.' Read more ⮕

Tom Brady Sends Message of Hope to Kids From Disneyland (Exclusive)undefined Read more ⮕

Venom: Tom Hardy Praises Tony Todd After Spider-Man 2 ReleaseFrom one Venom to another. Read more ⮕

'The Bikeriders' Trailer: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer & Tom Hardy In Biker Drama“From the beginning?” Kathy asks the interviewer. “Yes, please,” he responds. Flash back to 1965 Chicago and the rise of the Vandals. “The was the golden age of bike r… Read more ⮕