is underway for an Army reservist who officials say shot and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine.

Mike Sauschuck started an early evening news conference with the names of the dead, noting that family members had sent authorities photos for the occasion. However, “Maine Resident Only Day,” the state's biggest day for hunting, which traditionally kicks off deer hunting season, is tomorrow.The trail in the search for the suspected shooter has gone cold, three law enforcement sources with knowledge of the manhunt said today.

The three sources said additional resources were coming to the Lewiston area so that local law enforcement — the Lewiston Police Department has 17 sworn officers whose shifts are normally rotated to create days off — can get a rest. headtopics.com

“The President expressed appreciation for the courageous work of all the Federal, State and local law enforcement personnel,” the press release said.Three victims in the care of Central Maine Medical Center remain in critical condition, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The personnel come from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the CBP's Office of Field Operations, U.S. Border Patrol and the CBP's Air and Marine Operations. The DHS response also includes teams from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including Homeland Security Investigations and ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations. headtopics.com

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a news conference Friday morning that he was aware that the season was starting and he had conversations about it with Judy Camuso, the commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. People should expect to hear more about that later in the day, he said.

Maine community on edge as they shelter in place after shooting

Manhunt, shelter-in-place for Maine mass shooting suspect continue