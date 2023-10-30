Maine shooting gunman Robert Card found dead after 2-day manhunt, officials say

The gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, 40-year-old Robert Card, has been found dead, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.The body of the gunman was found by law enforcement near a recycling plant in the Lisbon area, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news conference Friday night.

Sauschuck said some of the firearms recovered had been purchased recently, but others had been bought years ago.CBS News also learned that investigators located the gunman's cellphone and were trying to crack it and pore over his online activity, including text messages and emails, hoping to find clues as to his motive in the shootings. Officials confirmed during Saturday's briefing they are working to access the phone.The deadly rampage began a little before 7 p.m.

