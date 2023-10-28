Maine shooting: Authorities name all 18 victims, manhunt for Robert Card continues

Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search foraccused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.

Sauschuck also said officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order for communities instituted after the mass shooting Wednesday night, but the search for the suspect continues. Maine State Police said seven people died at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, and eight more died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.Law enforcement is now searching by air, water and the ground for mass shooting suspect Robert Card. According to law enforcement the Card's car was spotted a boat ramp. Mark Herrara, Security expert and former swat tells us what could happen next with the suspectany leads on Card's whereabouts.

Law Enforcement officials continue their investigation at the Schemengees Bar where one of two mass shootings took place on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn’t provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card’s cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said. headtopics.com

"This is his stomping ground," Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where a search took place on Thursday, said of the suspect. "He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket." A neighbor, Dave Letarte, said Card’s family let them deer hunt on their property and were kind, although Letarte said he noticed Card appeared to have mental problems for a while.A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service. A woman who answered a phone number for one of Card’s relatives on Thursday afternoon said the family was helping the FBI. She didn’t give her name or additional details.

Read more:

fox32news »

Authorities scour Maine for Lewiston shooter Robert Card on third day of manhuntGeorge Solis is a national correspondent with NBC News. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: All victims identified, manhunt for Robert Card continuesRobert Card, the man accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 others in Maine, was still on the loose as of Friday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: All victims identified as manhunt for Robert Card continuesRobert Card, the man accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 others in Maine, was still on the loose as of Friday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Who is Robert Card, the suspect in Maine's deadliest mass shooting?Nearly two days after he allegedly shot 18 people to death at a bowling alley and bar, the suspect in the deadliest assault in Maine’s history remained at large. Read more ⮕

Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Card's Home Surrounded by PoliceCops believe they're zeroing in on the man suspected of going on the shooting rampage in Maine ... because his home is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles, drones and helicopters. Read more ⮕

Lewiston, Maine, Has Become a Ghost Town Amid Manhunt for Shooting Suspect Robert CardA shooter in Lewiston, Maine, killed 18 people late Wednesday, police said. Here is a timeline of how the shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley unfolded. Photo: Ashley L. Conti for The Wall Street Journal Read more ⮕