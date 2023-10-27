Maine's close-knit deaf community is grieving in the wake of shootings that killed 4 beloved members

ByHeart-shaped cut-outs with messages of positivity adorns trees in downtown Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The signs are some of the 100 hearts put up by Miaa Zellner of Turner, Maine, to show her love and support for the community in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Robert F.

His wife Elizabeth Seal said in a Facebook post that he was “a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate. He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that Joshua Seal has passed away … no, he was murdered, in the 10/25 shooting in Lewiston. It still feels surreal,” she wrote. Billy Brackett, 48; Steve Vozzella, 45; and Bryan MacFarlane, 41, were also stalwart members of Maine's community of deaf people who died in the shootings, the educational center said. The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf are located on Mackworth Island in Falmouth, near Portland. headtopics.com

The school and center were closed on Friday due to the shooting, but the island became a gathering place for people to share stories and grieve, said Karen Hopkins, the executive director. “We have had some people come today to this island to be present and think about the loss in our community,” Hopkins said."How is this affecting our community? It's horrific. It's unimaginable."and searching for suspect Robert Card on Friday afternoon. They have not speculated on a motivate for the shootings.

The four slain members of the deaf community all have connections to the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf. Seal had four deaf children who were all connected to the institutions' educational programs, Hopkins said. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Maine shooting live updates: At least 18 killed in Lewiston, Maine, manhunt underway for suspectThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Massachusetts native talks about lockdown experience at Bates College in Lewiston, MaineAnntonia Taylor, a Lynnfield, Massachusetts native and senior at Bates College, joins Radio Boston from the school's campus, which is reeling in the wake of yesterday's mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings leave 18 dead as manhunt underway for suspect Robert CardThe Lewiston Police Department said they are searching for suspect Robert Card, who is wanted for multiple counts of murder, following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting timeline: How the mass shootings in Lewiston unfoldedA massive manhunt is underway for the suspected gunman responsible for mass shootings in Maine that killed more than a dozen. Here's how this all unfolded. Read more ⮕

Maine State Police releases timeline of investigation into mass shooting in LewistonThursday afternoon, Maine State Police released a timeline of its investigation into the mass shooting in Lewiston. Read more ⮕