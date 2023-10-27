Maine releases names of mass shooting victims, search for suspect continues

Authorities released the names of the 18 people who were killed in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order but asked the public remain vigilant as they search for Card.
The names of the 18 victims were read during a press conference Friday evening. A moment of silence was held after the reading. They ranged in age from 14 to 76. Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place order but asked the public remain vigilant as they search for Card.Police are canvassing neighborhoods, combing the woods and dive teams are searching the Androscoggin River near a boat launch where Card's White Subaru was found.
Sauschuck was asked Friday whether he was concerned that the trail may be growing cold given that Card remains at large as the search continues for a second day. Card is a trained firearms instructor and a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve, where he serves as a petroleum supply specialist. He has no combat deployments, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
In this image from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, a gunman enters Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023.The rifle used by the gunman was purchased legally this year, law enforcement told NBC News.
Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings in Bowdoin, Maine, on Oct. 26, 2023.to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enact universal background checks and require the safe storage of firearms.
"I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings," Golden told reporters at a press conference Thursday evening.