Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues

By David Sharp, Patrick Whittle, Holly Ramer and Michelle R. Smith, Associated PressA couple walks by a banner that was put up in response to this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Sauschuck read the names aloud. Photos of those slain were posted on a board behind him. The reading was followed by a moment of silence. “We’re going to be all over the place,” Sauschuck said. “That’s not saying that we know that the individual is in this house, you know, in that house or they’re in that swath of land, this acreage.”Police and other law enforcement officers were spotted in several areas around the region on Friday. Divers searched the water near a boat launch in Lisbon, and a farming business in the same town.

Law enforcement personnel are staged in a school parking lot as a manhunt continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Federal agents conducted several searches of properties associated with Card on Thursday, collecting a number of items, including electronics, the officials said. Investigators are also analyzing Card’s financial information and reviewing his social media posts, writings and his mental health history, they said. headtopics.com

Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city about 15 miles from Bowdoin. A neighbor, Dave Letarte, said Card’s family let them deer hunt on their property and were kind, although Letarte said he noticed Card appeared to have mental problems for a while.A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service. A woman who answered a phone number for one of Card’s relatives on Thursday afternoon said the family was helping the FBI. She didn’t give her name or additional details.

