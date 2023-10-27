HEAD TOPICS

Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues

Officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order as the search continues for a second day for the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting.

The reading was followed by a moment of silence.

