Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)LEWISTON, Maine — (AP) — Maine officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order as the search for the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting continues.

The announcements came as authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused ofA spokesperson for the state medical examiner's office said the victims ranged in age from 14 to 76.

Police and other law enforcement officers were spotted in several areas around the region on Friday. Divers searched the water near a boat launch in Lisbon, and a farming business in the same town. At points throughout the day, police vehicles were seen speeding through several towns, lights flashing and sirens blaring. headtopics.com

Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn’t provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card’s cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said.

“This is his stomping ground,” Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where a search took place on Thursday, said of the suspect. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.”at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Bowdoin. headtopics.com

Wednesday's shootings left 18 people dead and 13 wounded, three of whom were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Sixteen of the dead were males and two were female, Lindsey Chasteen of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner wrote in an email.include Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and was described as devoted, approachable and kind.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Maine shooting live updates: At least 18 killed in Lewiston, Maine, manhunt underway for suspectThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed in shooting in Lewiston, Maine, law enforcement officials saysAuthorities responded to an active shooter at multiple locations in Lewiston, Maine State Police said. Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed in shootings in Lewiston, Maine, law enforcement officials sayAuthorities responded to an active shooter at multiple locations in Lewiston, Maine State Police said. Read more ⮕

Lewiston, Maine, 'active shooter situation' prompts shelter-in-place orderMaine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night because of an active shooter situation. Read more ⮕

Maine lift shelter in place order as they search for the suspect in the Lewiston massacreAuthorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of a mass shooting in... Read more ⮕

Maine lift shelter in place order as they search for the suspect in the Lewiston massacreAuthorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of a mass shooting in... Read more ⮕