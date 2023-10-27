Maine lift shelter in place order as they search for the suspect in the Lewiston massacre

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)LEWISTON, Maine — (AP) — Maine officials have lifted a shelter in place order as they search for the suspect in the Lewiston massacre.

Nearly two days after the shooting, law enforcement officials gave no indication that they have any leads on Robert Card's whereabouts. During a lengthy news conference absent of any major developments, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck would only say that authorities are leaving all their options open.

A gun was found in Card's car, which was discovered at a boat ramp, and federal agents were testing it to determine if it was used in the shooting, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Authorities have said publicly that the shooter used at least one rifle. headtopics.com

Federal agents conducted several searches of properties associated with Card on Thursday, collecting a number of items, including electronics, the officials said. Investigators are also analyzing Card’s financial information and reviewing his social media posts, writings and his mental health history, they said.

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to the law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. When he was hospitalized in July in New York, Card had told military officials he had been hearing voices and said he wanted to harm other soldiers, the officials said. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Maine shooting live updates: At least 18 killed in Lewiston, Maine, manhunt underway for suspectThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Maine authorities report 'active shooter' in Lewiston, investigating multiple scenesAuthorities issued the alert Wednesday evening. Read more ⮕

Maine authorities report 'active shooter' in Lewiston, suspect remains at large'Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now,' Maine State Police posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening. Read more ⮕

Lewiston shooting: At least 10 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities sayAt least 10 people have been killed and multiple people have been wounded in three separate shootings in southwestern Maine on Wednesday, authorities said. Read more ⮕

Authorities update on Lewiston, Maine, shooting, name person of interestThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Lewiston shooting: At least 22 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities sayAt least 22 people were killed and dozens were injured after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in the central Maine city of Lewiston on Wednesday, authorities said. Read more ⮕