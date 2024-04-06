Maine House Speaker sponsors red flag bill to address gun violence

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D, sponsored the so-called red flag bill after the"Gun violence is a public health crisis, and it is growing." The bill seeks to restrain the purchase and possession of a firearm if a person is suspected of posing a significant danger to themselves or others. "We will take steps towards limiting the availability and use of firearms in dangerous situations, enabling intervention when Maine rs’ lives most depend on it," she said.

Gun rights supporters say had Sagadahoc County deputies enforced the state's yellow flag law, the mass shooting could have been avoided. "All this law does is check a box for the gun control lobby and violate the rights of Mainers," said Laura Whitcomb of Gun Rights of Maine. "All this law would do is allow the confiscation of a person's firearms totally without due process," said Gregory Hunnewell, who opposes the red flag bil

Maine House Speaker Red Flag Bill Gun Violence Firearms Gun Control Mass Shooting Due Process

