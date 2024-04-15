Maine Avenue Surpasses Pennsylvania Avenue as DC's Most Expensive Street

If President Joe Biden wanted to live on DC’s most expensive street , he’d have to move the White House to the Wharf . JLL , the study

found that Maine Avenue—located in Southwest and stretching from the National Mall, past The Anthem, to Arena Stage alongside the Potomac—has supplanted Pennsylvania Avenue as the District’s most pricey address. This is the first time that Maine Avenue has even appeared in the top five most expensive streets in the District in JLL’s rankings, which began in 2005 and have been released every 4 or 5 years since. It’s a reflection of the youth of the neighborhood itself, the Wharf only having opened up in 2017.

"These are very small areas within a submarket that make them special, and that are pushing up the rates," Shaffer said.

