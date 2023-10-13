Mahomes throws TD pass, Kelce has big game with Swift watching again as Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8

had nine catches for 124 yards for Kansas City with Taylor Swift again cheering him on from an Arrowhead Stadium suite. But the Chiefs (5-1) leaned more heavily on their defense to shut down erratic

Wilson was held to 95 yards passing with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions, and woebegone Denver finished with just 197 yards of total offense.The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015, the year Peyton Manning led Denver to the Super Bowl. That was six head and interim coaches ago, and nothing changed with Sean Payton leading them Thursday night.

As bad as the Broncos' defense has been this season, it was Wilson and their offense that kept dragging them down. He had 37 yards passing in the first half, and the only drive Wilson led past midfield ended on fourth down.and a failed tush-push out of a field-goal lineup on fourth down. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce watch live updates: Singer arrives at Broncos vs. Chiefs match-upTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to blossom, with the singer planning to attend the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Thursday.

Taylor Swift Arrives to Watch Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Broncos GameThe superstar was spotted heading to Travis Kelce’s suite rocking a Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker and a black mini skirt with black heeled boots.

Taylor Swift Arrives to Watch Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Broncos GameThe superstar was spotted heading to Kelce’s suite rocking a Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker & black miniskirt with black heeled boots.

Travis Kelce More Vital to Chiefs Than Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski SaysGronkowski raved about Kelce during a recent appearance on the Ryen Russillo podcast after being asked which one of the tight ends is better.

Travis Kelce has big game with Taylor Swift watching again as Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker kicked four field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday night for their 16th straight win over their longtime AFC West rivals.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce questionable for Broncos game as Taylor Swift appearance rumors heat up againKansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Wednesday as rumors heat up about Taylor Swift making another appearance.