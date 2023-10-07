Maher torches Hasan Minhaj’s ’emotional truth’ after faking racism stories: ‘If Jussie Smollett did stand-up’

'Real Time' host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by torching fellow comedian Hasan Minhaj over his so-called 'emotional truth' after various stories he told about alleged racism he faced ended up being fake.

'The New Yorker writer who interviewed Minhaj was asked, does it matter that neither of those things really happened? Yes, yes It does matter. It does matter,' Maher said as he raised his hand. 'If you want to speak truth to power, I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say you have to include the truth part.

