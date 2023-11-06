Magnolia Pictures International Rebrands as Magnify

Magnolia Pictures International, the global sales arm of the leading U.S. distribution company, is rebranding to Magnify as it plans to invest in more projects at earlier stages. The sales arm has handled international sales on a number of award-winning indie movies, including “Tangerine,” “Swan Song” and recent Sundance breakouts, “Little Richard: I Am Everything”

