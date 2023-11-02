Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of damage and aftershocks in an advisory but there were no immediate reports of casualties. The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to earthquakes.At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVERS: Manchester United vs Newcastle Predictions and Picks: Magpies Cast Away UnitedEFL Cup prediction, odds, and betting tips for Manchester United vs Newcastle on November 1. EFL Cup free pick and game analysis.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United LIVE STREAM (11/1/23): Watch Carabao Cup onlineNewcastle United faces Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023 (11/1/23) at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: FBI director: Antisemitism reaching 'historic level' in USFBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday antisemitism is reaching 'historic levels' in the United States.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

WGAL: FBI director: Antisemitism reaching ‘historic level’ in USFBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that antisemitism is reaching 'historic levels' in the United States.

Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Chilean coast, neighboring ArgentinaA magnitude 6.6 earthquake was reported off the northern Chilean coast Tuesday morning, with tremors felt in several of neighboring Argentina's provinces.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

AP: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken the Timor region of IndonesiaAn earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck has struck the Timor region in Indonesia. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake has a depth of 36.1 kilometers and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕