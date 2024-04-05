Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Shakes New York City Metropolitan Area

A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the New York City metropolitan area on Friday and was felt in other parts of the East Coast of the United States , according to the geological service. The earthquake was centered near the town of Lebanon, New Jersey, the agency said. That's 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The New York City Fire Department said no damage has been reported.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been notified of the earthquake, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said, adding, 'While we don't have reports of significant effects at this time, we continue to assess the impact.' In downtown Manhattan, many drivers honked their horns upon feeling the tremor. Some residents in Brooklyn felt a rumble and felt their building sway
