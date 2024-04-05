Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits New York City: Al Roker, Busy Philipps, Melissa Gorga and More Celebrities React

An estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning and the stars are reacting. An earthquake shook the New York tri-state area, and the stars are sharing their thoughts on social media!, an estimated 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook buildings from Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York, Friday morning. According to the U.S.

Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York Cit

Earthquake New York City Celebrities Reaction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4.8 magnitude earthquake hits NJ, shaking felt across Northeast, including New York, PhillyA 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning, with shaking felt across the Northeast, including Philadelphia.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes New Jersey, is felt across New York regionThere were no immediate reports of damage or injuries caused by the magnitude 4.8 quake, which struck about 50 miles west of Manhattan.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York, ConnecticutThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT., and its epicenter was about 3.1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York...

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

7.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan, rocking the island and triggering tsunami warningsA strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan Wednesday morning local time, triggering tsunami warnings.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Rescue Efforts Continue After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits TaiwanRescuers are searching for missing people after a powerful earthquake struck Taiwan, causing casualties and extensive damage to buildings. Life is slowly returning to normal as some services resume.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

4.8 magnitude earthquake hits NJ, shaking felt across Northeast including Philadelphia areaA 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning, with shaking felt across the Northeast, including Philadelphia.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »