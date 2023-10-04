- Magic: The Gathering x Doctor Who Previews

One of Magic: The Gathering's biggest crossovers to date is coming soon, as the long-running tabletop property will bring the dazzling universe of Doctor Who to decks everywhere on October 13, 2023.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The MTG x Doctor Who set will feature cards spanning all iterations of The Doctor, from his earliest days to more modern adaptations of the hero. That range also gives Principle Game Designer Gavin Verhey and the team a lot of options for how these characters, locations, and key moments will be represented mechanically.

Close When we spoke with Verhey about the design of the Pasternoter Gang in Magic: The Gathering, he emphasized that designing iconic characters was done with players feeling that there's a reason to include them in decks beyond just their likeness: "In the case of something like the Paternoster gang of Vastra, Jenny, and Strax, these are three quite popular characters and we tried to...

Doctor Who Locations In Planechase There are also a few noteable locations for fans of Doctor Who. As this is a Planechase product, the game mechanic can whisk away games to new locations at a moment's notice - and two such options are previewed here in the North Pole Research Base and The Drum. headtopics.com

"To start, the drum is featured in the Twelfth Doctor two-parter of Under the Lake and Before the Flood. It’s this underwater mining facility where ghosts begin to appear. The crew (and our heroes) stay in a Faraday cage where the ghosts can’t get to… but they can’t fix the problem from in there and need to go out and explore.

North Pole Research base is from an episode at the North Pole called Last Christmas, and features Santa Claus! Its ability each turn gives people a gift. Hurray! Less fortunately, as it turns out, our heroes are being attacked by these Dream Crabs that put you to sleep.

