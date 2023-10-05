Magic Johnson rips Commanders' lack of 'intensity or fire' in loss to Bears

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his frustration with the team’s effort against a Bears team that had not won a single game entering the night.. “We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime.Johnson joined the ranks of NFL owners when he became part of an ownership group led by Josh Harris to buy the Commanders from previous owner Dan Snyder.
Before the start of the season, the Commanders got a taste of the passion that Johnson has for winning when he spoke to them before the start of the regular season.AP. “I’m a guy who wants more. I’ve always wanted more. I have 14 world championship rings and I [want] a Super Bowl ring.
Washington got off to a good start with two straight wins to start the season with their new ownership group, but have dropped three consecutive games since, including Thursday night’s game in primetime. headtopics.com
The Bears put up 27 points before the Commanders finally found the back of the end zone with 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) attempts to make a catch as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField.
