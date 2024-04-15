Maggie Rogers Performs Sold-Out Show at TLA in Support of New Album

Maggie Rogers worked the Fillmore box office for fans on Sunday morning. Then she played a sold-out at TLA.

Maggie Rogers performing at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday night in a sold out show in support of her new album 'Don't Forget Me.'the tickets, which could only be purchased in-person The show at the 1,000-capacity TLA was the second of four that Rogers is playing in rooms far smaller than the ones she is capable of filling. She performed in New York on Saturday and is headed to Boston and Chicago this week. It was an ultra-intimate evening for Rogers, a rapidly rising star who played the Mann Center in Fairmount Park last summer. On Oct. 15, she is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, which is 20 times the TLA’s size.

There’s heartache in those songs. “Never Going Home” and “The Kill” bring to mind Rogers’ musical forebears, from Fleetwood Mac and Sheryl Crow to Kacey Musgraves, who Fitchuk also produced, and who the title cut evokes.brims with self-assurance and a focused energy of an artist fully coming to her own and that confidence and sense of fun filled up the room on Sunday as Rogers bounded about like the expert front woman she is.

Maggie Rogers' latest album delves into more intimate moments, capturing fleeting emotions and showcasing her folk-pop influences. The record combines the vulnerability of a journal entry with the cinematic lens of a rom-com.

Maggie Rogers's new album, 'Don't Forget Me,' is out today.

Maggie Rogers wrote and recorded her new album, "Don't Forget Me," over five days last winter. Rogers tells The Associated Press the songs came quickly and chronologically, as if she was writing "different scenes in a movie.' The album is lighter, more "relaxed," than her 2022 album, "Surrender.

Maggie Rogers wrote and recorded her new album, "Don't Forget Me," over five days last winter.

Maggie Rogers wrote and recorded her new album, "Don't Forget Me," over five days last winter.

Maggie Rogers wrote and recorded her new album, "Don't Forget Me," over five days last winter.

