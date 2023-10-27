Magazine Dreams (2023) | ScreenRant

Magazine Dreams is a drama film by writer-director Elijah Bynum starring Jonathan Majors. Majors plays Killian Maddox, a bodybuilder in the making who spends his time caring for his grandfather, working out, therapy, and working part-time at a grocery store. However, Killian has difficulty connecting with others due to his short temper and lack of social awareness.

Jonathan Majors' first non-MCU movie since his allegations of assault and harassment is rescheduled by Disney ahead of its impending release.Disney considers delaying 4 of its upcoming 2023 movies to later release dates as the SAG-AFTRA actors strike and WGA writers strike continue.

Powered by an incredible, devoted performance from Jonathan Majors, the film stumbles in its last act, but it is gripping & intense all the same.

