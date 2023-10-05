MAGA Republicans outplayed Kevin McCarthy and Democrats on Ukraine aid

. But for the far-right MAGA lawmakers fighting to kill the aid, this was the culmination of months of hard work. Now, Ukraine’s backers face a steep uphill climb to restore the funding. If they fail, the result will be more Ukrainians killed and a longer, costlier war.As the competition heats up to replace Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker, support for Ukraine has become politicized.
The problem is that none of those arguments matter to the far-right Republicans who see opposing Ukraine aid as good politics. The House GOP leadership has all but endorsed the MAGA movement’s retreat from defending democracy, House Armed Services Committee member Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) told me.“The origination point of all of this goes back to the beginnings of the MAGA movement,” he said.
Worse, everyone underestimated the MAGA members’ capacity for maneuver. Many assumed that the Republican leadership had far-right members such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) under control. In fact, the House GOP leadership was quietly working with the hard-liners to separate the aid from other spending legislation. When McCarthy removed $6. headtopics.com
“This is a bad look for the United States of America,” he said. “Our allies are already worried about 2024 and what may be coming soon. This will only increase their worry about the stability of the United States and our leadership.