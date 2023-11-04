Today’s Republicans, as well as Christian nationalism, are a greater threat to the United States than the Hamas terrorist organization, which is responsible for scores of terror attacks including the most recent massacre of over 1,000 civilians — according to a recent magazine published an essay declaring MAGA Republicans and Christian supporters a “bigger threat” to America than the Hamas terrorist perpetrators
., titled “MAGA and Christian nationalism: Bigger threat to America than Hamas could ever be,” was penned by columnist Brian Karem, the former senior White House correspondent for Playboy. Painting a stark picture of the current political landscape while juxtaposing the threat of Christian nationalism and the MAGA movement in America against the Hamas terrorist organization, the article begins by warning that the world “inches closer to a war that only psychopaths want to see.” Karem suggests that the internal divisions and the radicalization of the Republican Party, personified by figures like newly-installed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, pose a greater danger to American democracy than external terrorist threat
United States Headlines
