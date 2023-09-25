Mafia boss who eluded authorities for decades dies in hospital months after capture

Matteo Messina Denaro, the mastermind of some of the Sicilian Mafia’s most heinous slayings, has died in an Italian hospital months after his capture. Matteo Messina Denaro, the convicted mastermind of some of the Sicilian Mafia’s most heinous slayings, died Monday in a hospital ward, several months afterfollowing decades on the run, Italian state radio said.

RAI state radio, reporting from L’Aquila hospital in central Italy, said the heavy police detail that had been guarding his hospital room moved to the hospital morgue after Messina Denaro’s death about 2 a.m. Doctors had said he had been in a coma since Friday.

Reputed by investigators to be one of the Mafia’s most powerful bosses, Messina Denaro, 61, had been living as a fugitive in western Sicily, his stronghold, during at least much of , thanks to the help of townspeople. His need for colon cancer treatment led to his capture Jan. 16, 2023.Investigators were on his trail for years and had discovered evidence that he was receiving chemotherapy as an outpatient at a Palermo clinic under an alias. Digging into Italy’s national health system data base, they tracked him down and took him into custody when he showed up for a treatment appointment. headtopics.com

ROME —

Top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro sits in a car with Italian Carabinieri officers soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, in January.Mafia’s “boss of bosses,’’ Salvatore “Toto” Riina

, in a Palermo apartment, also after decades in hiding. Messina Denaro went into hiding later that year.

While a fugitive, Messina Denaro was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to plan, along with other Cosa Nostra bosses, a pair of 1992 bombings that