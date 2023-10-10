Maestro Review: Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein Biopic Is Artful & Fractured

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Maestro begins with a quote from its real-life subject, Leonard Bernstein: "A work of art does not answer questions, it provokes them; and its essential meaning is in the tension between the contradictory answers." As a mission statement, I struggled to reconcile it with the film that followed.

Maestro is most interested in the relationship between Bernstein (Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), to whom, I should note, the opening quote could also apply. They meet one night at a party and instantly connect.

The nature of this arc, and indeed of their entire marriage, is one of those questions defined by contradictions. Lenny and Felicia are at various stages joyously united and bitterly divided. They give each other strength, and sap each other's energy. headtopics.com

They each walk a delicate line to keep their choices open to our interpretation. For example, in one early scene, Lenny runs excitedly to introduce Felicia to David Oppenheim (Matt Bomer), who Lenny was in a relationship with when we first met these characters. The camera cuts between Mulligan's face, smiling brightly, and Bomer's, struggling to hide the pain visible in his eyes.

This sequence stuck with me, as have a few others, and I credit the actors (and their direction and framing) for locking me in. headtopics.com

That's not so say admiration isn't a valid artistic experience; there's a great deal to enjoy about Maestro on an aesthetic level. The cinematography by Matthew Libatique, who gets to photograph sections in both sharp black-and-white and rich color, is some of the best I've seen this year.

There's much more to talk about - a testament to the movie's thoughtful construction. It will likely speak to some more than it has to me. But, as a second film, it does affirm Cooper's talent behind the camera, especially as a director of actors. headtopics.com

