Maduro Starts Early Christmas Season in Venezuela

Maduro is presently enjoying an early Christmas season, thanks to generous oil and gas sanctions relief granted by the Biden administration in October. This year marks the fifth consecutive one in which Maduro has arbitrarily chosen a date for the early start of Christmas in Venezuela, an idea he initiallyduring his first year in power, 2013

. For 2020, during the height of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, the socialist dictatorthan usual, decreeing that local Christmas fairs start in August to serve as a prelude for an early official Christmas season that he launched on October 1, 2022. In 2023, Maduro has promised that the Christmas holidays will be the “best we have ever had,” due to an alleged improvement in the nation’s economic situation.The socialist dictator officially started Christmas on Wednesday evening with an event held in the Miraflores presidential palace and airing on regime state media:anuncia el inicio de la Navidad en Venezuela con el encendido de las luces desde el Palacio de Miraflores, en Caracas.“Today we come to turn on the Christmas lights and to say that the first of November has arrived in Venezuela and today Christmas kicks off,” Maduro said. “Long live the people, long live the homeland.” “Long live the joy, the party and the rumba!” he exclaime

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREİTBARTNEWS: Socialism: Dictator Maduro Decrees Start of ‘Best Christmas Ever’ in VenezuelaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Hulu Now Streaming a Ton of New Christmas MoviesThe Christmas season starts the day after Halloween.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

CBSAUSTİN: Del Valle district breaks ground on second high school amid Tesla-inspired growthDel Valle ISD starts 2nd high school build near SH 130; opens 2026.

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting OddsWWE Crown Jewel starts at 1 PM ET.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Opening ReleasedRick And Morty's fourth episode of its seventh season starts with a Smith Family dinner.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

KVUE: Concerns over mold prompt Hays CISD to close elementary school in KyleWarming trend starts Thursday

Source: KVUE | Read more »