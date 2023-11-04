Maduro Starts Early Christmas Season in Venezuela

Maduro is presently enjoying an early Christmas season, thanks to generous oil and gas sanctions relief granted by the Biden administration in October. This year marks the fifth consecutive one in which Maduro has arbitrarily chosen a date for the early start of Christmas in Venezuela, an idea he initiallyduring his first year in power, 2013
. For 2020, during the height of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, the socialist dictatorthan usual, decreeing that local Christmas fairs start in August to serve as a prelude for an early official Christmas season that he launched on October 1, 2022. In 2023, Maduro has promised that the Christmas holidays will be the “best we have ever had,” due to an alleged improvement in the nation’s economic situation.The socialist dictator officially started Christmas on Wednesday evening with an event held in the Miraflores presidential palace and airing on regime state media:anuncia el inicio de la Navidad en Venezuela con el encendido de las luces desde el Palacio de Miraflores, en Caracas.“Today we come to turn on the Christmas lights and to say that the first of November has arrived in Venezuela and today Christmas kicks off,” Maduro said. “Long live the people, long live the homeland.” “Long live the joy, the party and the rumba!” he exclaime
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: cbsaustin | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: KVUE | Read more »