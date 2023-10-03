Madre de Arozarena hace el 1er pitcheo, observa a su hijo en el Rays-Rangers

Sandra González hizo el viaje desde México hasta el Tropicana Field para mirar a Arozarena en un parque de las mayores por primera vez. Fue apenas recientemente cuando González obtuvo una visa, y llegó a la Florida el lunes.

González hizo algunos lanzamientos al jardinero estelar cerca de la cueva de los locales. Luego subió al montículo y lanzó un strike a Arozarena, quien se colocó en la posición de cátcher para la ceremonia.Arozarena, nacido en Cuba y naturalizado mexicano, fue el Jugador Más Valioso de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Americana en 2020.

La serie entre Rays y Rangers es un asunto familiar en varios aspectos. Los hermanos Josh Lowe de Tampa Bay y Nathaniel Lowe de Texas se enfrentan en octubre por primera vez. Su madre Wendy no pudo asistir porque lucha contra el cáncer y se somete a quimioterapias.

