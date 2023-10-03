Madre de Arozarena hace el 1er pitcheo, observa a su hijo en el Rays-Rangers

10/4/2023 12:14 AM

La madre de Randy Arozarena, pelotero de los Rays de Tampa Bay, se unió a su hijo en el terreno el martes para hacer el primer lanzamiento del juego con el que se puso en marcha la serie de comodines de la Liga Americana ante los Rangers de Texas.

Source

sdut

Sandra González hizo el viaje desde México hasta el Tropicana Field para mirar a Arozarena en un parque de las mayores por primera vez. Fue apenas recientemente cuando González obtuvo una visa, y llegó a la Florida el lunes.

González hizo algunos lanzamientos al jardinero estelar cerca de la cueva de los locales. Luego subió al montículo y lanzó un strike a Arozarena, quien se colocó en la posición de cátcher para la ceremonia.Arozarena, nacido en Cuba y naturalizado mexicano, fue el Jugador Más Valioso de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Americana en 2020.

La serie entre Rays y Rangers es un asunto familiar en varios aspectos. Los hermanos Josh Lowe de Tampa Bay y Nathaniel Lowe de Texas se enfrentan en octubre por primera vez. Su madre Wendy no pudo asistir porque lucha contra el cáncer y se somete a quimioterapias.

