Madonna Fires Back at Lawsuit Over Late Concert Start Time

Madonna has fired back at a lawsuit brought by two fans unhappy she took the stage at a New York concert in December two hours later than the scheduled start time. In a court filing obtained Wednesday by Fox News Digital, Madonna ’s lawyers requested the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing the plaintifs' claims of having to 'get up early to go to work' after the concert ended after 1 a.m. is not an 'injury' worthy of damages. 'Plaintiffs speculate that ticketholders who left the venue after 1 a.m.

might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work,' Madonna’s dismissal motion stated. 'That is not a cognizable injury

