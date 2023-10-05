Madden NFL 24 Week 4 Roster Update Is Great New For Top QBs

After four weeks of the NFL season, things are starting to solidify on the real-world and digital gridiron We know that Josh Allen is very good and Zach Wilson is probably not up to snuff, but they're far from the only ones that are shaking up the Madden NFL 24 ratings this week.
Madden NFL 24 Week 4's Biggest Risers 2nd Highest Rated Juke Move in #Madden24 🕹️@Bijan5Robinson | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/J36Ssnm0PE — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 5, 2023 As mentioned, the big winners this week are several top-tier quarterbacks. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets a boost back to his launch rating after dropping a bit following the Bills season-opening loss to the New York Jets.
Madden NFL 24 Week 4's Biggest FallersOn the other end of the spectrum, we have the biggest fallers in Madden NFL 24 Week 4. Cincinnati Bengals fans will probably want to look away. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been playing injured this season, and his stats reflect that. headtopics.com
NFL Week 5: First Look at Saints vs. PatriotsIt was just over two years ago when the Saints played the Patriots at Foxborough. This game sees both teams struggling on offense, and something has to give.