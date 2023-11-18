Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Feature Four New Floats

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning for its 97th edition this year, and will feature four new floats! TODAY's Dylan Dreyer got an exclusive first look at the floats in the Macy's parade studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, on Nov. 14 with Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 'All the floats here at the parade are about 12 months of work, from early design sketches all the way through our engineering phases,' Coss said on TODAY.

'Then we head into our internal structural developments, our carpentry, our paint, our sculpt. Everything you'll see here today is hand-painted, hand-sculpted, hand-fabricated by the talented artists here at Macy's studios.' Leading up to the main event, NBC will air an hourlong live special hosted, 'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,' hosted by Amber Ruffin on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. E





🏆 39. TODAYshow » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ENHYPEN To Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On “Baby Shark” FloatENHYPEN To Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On “Baby Shark” Float

Source: soompi - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

One Piece Reveals Luffy's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float IRLLuffy has had a big 2023 and the icing on the cake is his upcoming float at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons go for a spin at annual BalloonfestA test flight was held for the new balloons joining the parade in the parking lot at the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Street closures, balloons, performers and moreThe 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back! Here's what to know about traffic, road closures, parade route, performers, and floats.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

Pike Road Schools band director to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

One Piece: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Previewed (VIDEO)Toei Animation released a video previewing the Monkey D. Luffy balloon representing One Piece during NYC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »