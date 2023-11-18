Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Feature Four New Floats

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning for its 97th edition this year, and will feature four new floats! TODAY's Dylan Dreyer got an exclusive first look at the floats in the Macy's parade studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, on Nov. 14 with Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 'All the floats here at the parade are about 12 months of work, from early design sketches all the way through our engineering phases,' Coss said on TODAY.
'Then we head into our internal structural developments, our carpentry, our paint, our sculpt. Everything you'll see here today is hand-painted, hand-sculpted, hand-fabricated by the talented artists here at Macy's studios.' Leading up to the main event, NBC will air an hourlong live special hosted, 'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,' hosted by Amber Ruffin on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. E
