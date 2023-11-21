Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: What to Expect

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 32 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, and eight performance groups. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, half an hour earlier than previous years. The 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West, then turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.





fox5ny » / 🏆 607. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Good Burger 2, Ninja Turtles Join Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeA day after 'Good Burger 2' debuts on Paramount+, the Burgermobile will make its first appearance at the annual holiday celebration in New York City.

Source: THR - 🏆 360. / 23,4375 Read more »

2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Start Time, Cher Performance And MoreAnna Kaplan is a news and trending reporter for TODAY.com.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reveals 2023 lineup, performers, new start timeThe University of South Carolina's Marching band will head to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 410. / 22,68 Read more »

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reveals 2023 lineup, performers, new start timeThe University of South Carolina's Marching band will head to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 617. / 22,5 Read more »

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reveals 2023 lineup, performers, new start timeThe University of South Carolina's Marching band will head to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 659. / 22,5 Read more »

Cher Joins Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance LineupCher will perform at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 430. / 22,68 Read more »