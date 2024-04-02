MacKenzie Gore shows promise in first start of the season

The last of MacKenzie Gore’s 101 pitches Monday afternoon should be what’s boxed up and preserved for starts in the coming months. Maybe then, it’ll come to close the seventh inning rather than to record the first out of the sixth. He has more efficiency to learn, more consistency to find. But even in a somewhat uneven outing“It’s just pure arm talent,” fellow starter Josiah Gray said.: taking that arm talent and squeezing results from it.

His stat line from his first start of the season — 5⅓ innings pitched, five hits and two walks allowed that led to three earned runs, to go with six strikeouts — was decidedly middling. His stuff is not. The trick: Getting the outcomes to match the ability about 30 more times.“I think the stuff’s better than it was a year ago,” Gore said after the Nats’ 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I just got to execute a little better going forward. But I like where we’re going.” That last pitch is reason enoug

