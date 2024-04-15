Machine learning could help reveal undiscovered particles within data from the Large Hadron Collider retrieved 15 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-machine-reveal-undiscovered-particles-large.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Machine Learning Undiscovered Particles Large Hadron Collider Data Analysis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CERN Is Supercharging the Large Hadron ColliderCERN is upgrading the Large Hadron Collider to make even more amazing discoveries.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

CERN isn’t activating Large Hadron Collider for the eclipseAs people around the country await the April 8 total eclipse, conspiracy theories about a Switzerland-based nuclear rese

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

The next-generation triggers for CERN detectorsThe experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) require high-performance event-selection systems—known as 'triggers' in particle physics—to filter the flow of data to manageable levels.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

FASER measures high-energy neutrino interaction strengthOperating at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) since 2022, the FASER experiment is designed to search for extremely weakly interacting particles.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Carolyn Jenkins | ColliderCarolyn Jenkins is a writer at Collider whose expertise varies from horror to drama and has a long history of variously consuming narrative television

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Lauren Dehollogne | ColliderLauren Dehollogne is a features writer at Collider who&039;s currently based in London. She is obsessed with everything pop-culture and has been a fan-girl for as long as she can remember. Enthralled by cultural journalism Lauren has completed a BA in Music Journalism and an MA in Magazine and Digital Storytelling.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »