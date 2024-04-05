Machine Gun Kelly's Transformation with New Tattoos

Over the years, we've seen the actor/musician Machine Gun Kelly transform as each new album phase rolls out, and now we're in his latest chapter, a collaborative EP alongside a 17-minute documentary. It's a blend of hip-hop and rock, which is the usual sweet spot fans of these artists would recognize. Surprising to many fans, he covered his entire chest, upper back, shoulders, and arms with tattoos. The video was captioned, 'I heard that they thought I went to sleep for this...
' showing the needles tattooing his body to dispel the rumors that he didn't get the work done while awake. He starts by showing his body covered in all his original tattoos with years of accumulated artwork, saying, 'Today marks the day that I start the physical change of my body,' he said. 'We'll see what this turns out to be.' After 'one session,' he shows that only the top and side of one arm is completed, and there's a long way to go
Machine Gun Kelly Transformation Tattoos Music Documentary
