Mace blames 'establishment' targeting her for using speaker fight as fundraiser

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) defended her choice on Wednesday to solicit donations following a vote to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Mace was one of eight Republicans who voted with House Democrats to pass Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) motion to vacate, which removed McCarthy from the speakership. In January, during the 15 ballots it took for McCarthy to secure the gavel, the South Carolina congresswoman voted for him each round."The establishment is coming after me," Mace told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

When confronted with her remarks about Gaetz in January, when she called him a"fraud" for delaying McCarthy's speaker election and fundraising off of the matter, Mace claimed,"I have not been fundraising off of this every step of the way. I made my decision last night. headtopics.com

"I made the decision to fundraise over the last 24 hours because of the threats that I have received over fundraising and money drying up, which is why I need help. The people — the establishment is coming after me."Collins: I'm glad you brought that up. In January when there were the marathon votes to get McCarthy this job.. This is something that you said. pic.twitter.

