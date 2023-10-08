Mac Jones benched again while Patriots suffer worst home shutout in franchise history

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, right, is seated on bench near wide receiver DeVante Parker, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)A New England Patriots fan reacts during the second half of an NFL football game as the team is defeated by the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct.

Down 24-0 early in the second half, hearing boos at home like they used to on the road, a week after the worst loss of coach Bill Belichick’s career, with quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the bench for the second straight game, the Patriots punted the ball away on a fourth-and-3 inside Saints territory.

The move netted New England 27 yards — a minor flip of field position that accomplished nothing. Two more punts and an interception — his second — later, Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe, bringing out one of the few cheers of the day. headtopics.com

that established an all-time low for Belichick, the Patriots may have topped it with the biggest home shutout in the once-proud franchise’s history. The only time the team was blanked worse: a 52-0 loss to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins.

“Obviously it was a poor performance here today,” Belichick said in a largely inaudible postgame news conference that began with him lowering two microphones and taking one off the stand completely. “Slow start. We just couldn’t get the game under control. headtopics.com

Jones finished 12-of-22 passing for 110 yards and two interceptions — one of them a pick-6 where he was hit while throwing the ball, the other went in and out of a receiver’s hands. His 30.5 passer rating was the second worst of his career.New England’s first possession ended with a three-and-out, and the second ended when Tyrann Mathieu picked Jones off and ran it in from the Patriots 27.

