M3GAN 2 Gets Optimistic Update From Blumhouse Exec: 'There Are Some Gears Turning'

M3GAN 2 gets an optimistic update from Blumhouse executive producer Ryan Turek. Gerard Johnstone's horror movie saw a roboticist turn her passion project of an artificial companion into a source of comfort for her recently orphaned niece, though it soon becomes clear that M3GAN's (Amie Donald/Jenna Davis) directive is strong enough to lead to her taking violent actions to keep her target happy. M3GAN was a viral sensation during promotion, leading to incredible success at the box office and critical praise.

With Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer releasing in October, Inverse caught up with Turek to discuss his work as a producer for the now-acclaimed horror studio, including the status on the in-development M3GAN follow-up movie. The executive producer stated that the killer android has since become a beloved character among the staff at the studio, with many hard at work on the sequel, despite Turek not being able to reveal too much at this state. Check out Turek's comments below:

Oh, that's good. I'm glad. M3GAN is a beloved character here, at Blumhouse, and I know that 50 floors down in the subbasement of Blumhouse in the tech lab there are some gears turning on M3GAN 2, but I can't really say much more than that.

Where Could A M3GAN Sequel Take The Killer AI And Its Survivors While M3GAN seemingly ended with the highly advanced android thoroughly and brutally dismantled by Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) after a bloody rampage at Funki, the movie did conclude with hints that the malfunctioning machine's programming managed to persist. After escaping and destroying M3GAN in their home, the resident home assistant AI activates, hinting that M3GAN's AI survived and managed to make the leap into another device. Furthermore, before her homicidal nature was revealed, the project surrounding M3GAN was approved by Funki's investor and given the greenlight by the company, so there could potentially be similar machines just waiting to be possessed by the original's killer algorithms.

Though the M3GAN sequel is still in development with a tentative January 2025 release date, early casting details have confirmed some details about the direction that the later movies could take the franchise in. Williams and McGraw have already been confirmed to return as Gemma and Cady, confirming that both of them were not free of M3GAN's influence yet, especially as the machine continued to try and fulfill her directive even after putting Cady and her loved ones at risk. With Gemma already trying to halt further production on the initiative M3GAN inspired, she could be seen in the sequel trying to dismantle what Funki have planned, whether they know the risk or not.

Though M3GAN 2 may be under wraps, those who enjoyed the horror hit are sure to be relieved Blumhouse is hard at work on a sequel. M3GAN's incredible online presence and theatrical performance has already established it as a standout among 2023's horror releases, making a sequel seem like an obvious route. While Turek's comments may be light on details, it is clear that the crew and studio is intent on ensuring the follow-up can live up to the original's status.