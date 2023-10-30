Lyon coach Fabio Grosso left with ‘glass stuck in his head’ after Marseille fans throw projectiles at team bus

The match at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome was subsequently postponed after the injuries sustained by Grosso and assistant coach Raffaele Longo were “much more serious than expected,” according to a statement from Lyon. “Coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo were directly hit and seriously injured in the face during this attack,” the club statement said.

The decision was made independently of us to have him evaluated by medical. I’ve got to tell you, it was quite a shocking scene just to see all of this.” Lyon later posted footage to social media of the team thanking the fans who had stayed in the stadium. Grosso, who had a bandage around his head, also applauded those in the stands.

