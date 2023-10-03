Lyft passenger says driver took off with his cat. A huge search ensued.

Tux is safely home after a Lyft driver in Austin took off with the cat while she was on the back floor in her carrier, said the feline's owner, Palash Pandey. (Courtesy of Palash Pandey)Tux the cat seemed under the weather, so his owner, Palash Pandey, decided to take her to a vet near his home in Austin. He called for a Lyft.

Pandey called the driver several times and messaged him on the Lyft app telling him he wanted his cat back, he said. Comments started snowballing on social media, and people in Austin contacted local television station KVUE about Pandey’s situation, leading to a

When he moved to Austin about a year ago, he said his cat provided comfort during a time when he didn’t know many people.“She sleeps on the bed of course, and she likes to run around and have fun,” Pandey said. “I was devastated, wondering if I’d get her back.”

When Pandey arrived in the Lyft at Banfield Pet Hospital, he climbed out of the back seat behind the driver, and walked around the car to get Tux, who he said was in a carrier on the floor behind the passenger seat. That’s when, Pandey said, the driver unexpectedly drove off with Tux inside.“I was racing next to the car, banging on the windows and shouting, but he just sped up and took off,” said Pandey, 23, recalling the stressful afternoon of Sept. 30.

“I just stood there in shock for a couple of minutes, wondering what to do,” Pandey said.

Pandey called the driver several times and messaged him on the Lyft app telling him he wanted his cat back, he said.

About two hours later, the driver responded through the app, Pandey said, telling him, "I don't have anything of yours," and "She isn't there sorry."

Pandey filed a report with the Austin Police Department and told them what happened, he said, and then, in a panic, he decided to put the word out on social media.

"I didn't expect that people would want to help, but I was desperate and didn't know what else to do," he said. "I was really worried."

Hundreds of people responded to the posts and contacted the local news media and the Lyft corporate office, Pandey said.

People from around the world became invested in his story and wanted to help Pandey reunite with the black-and-white tuxedo cat he'd rescued as a kitten, he said.

“I’m in Europe and kept waking up at night to see if you posted any updates,” wrote one user.“Facebook and ask people to share on Nextdoor Email local vets with a photo Visit the shelter in person Local news Posters with text large enough to be read by passing cars,” wrote someone else.

Pandey said he worked around the clock, following up on social media leads and advice, hoping to get Tux back. He works as a software engineer in Austin, and said he’s always enjoyed coming home to find Tux waiting to be petted and fed.

"She's been with me 2 ½ years — ever since I found her as a kitten," he said. "She was stuck on a library terrace at Drexel University [in Philadelphia], where I was going to college. I rescued her that day and we've been together ever since."

Later that evening, around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Lyft driver called him, Pandey said, after Austin police had interviewed the driver about what happened. The driver said he drove off quickly because he was startled, Pandey said.

"He told me that if he'd known I'd had a cat, he wouldn't have picked me up," Pandey said. "He said he was allergic to cats and would have canceled the ride. My drop-off location was a pet hospital, and I was holding a pet carrier, so it's hard to figure that one out."

Pandey said the driver told him he didn't have any information about what happened to Tux.

He also said he'd picked up several other people that afternoon and none of them had mentioned seeing a cat in the car.

A Lyft representative sent Pandey an email saying she was sorry the cat was in the car when the driver drove off, and also, "if your item is returned by the driver, you'll see a standard return fee of $20 for their time and effort."

“The initial response was awful,” Risher posted. “Since then, we’ve done a lot behind the scenes, but I know we haven’t communicated enough. We’re very focused on this and will keep the community up to date.”

Lyft didn't immediately respond to a request from The Washington Post to confirm the driver's name. Pandey asked people on social media to help him find Tux. He posted flyers with Tux's face, and described her as wearing a heart-shaped medallion with her name on it around her neck.

On Sunday, one of those investigators spotted Tux cowering beneath a stairwell outside a real estate company’s office, about a mile from where Pandey had been dropped off the day before. The cat carrier was nowhere to be found.“Tux was hungry and scared and covered in fleas, but she was really happy to see me,” Pandey said. “I was just so grateful, I just hugged her and cried.”

He took Tux to a vet checkup on Monday, and there was no sign that she’d ever been sick, he said.“It had all disappeared and she’s now all cleaned up and she’s fine,” Pandey said. “If she’d had an illness, it fixed itself.”

He said he heard from Austin police on Monday that they’re still investigating the case.

Lyft released a statement saying the company plans to cover Tux’s veterinary bills, and they’re happy Pandey has his cat back.

“We’ll continue to work directly with Palash to provide the support that they both need,” the statement read. “We are actively working with all involved to fully understand the situation — to help prevent it from happening again. We’re evaluating our policies to improve support for our community, including in cases like this.”

Pandey said he hopes the company will take steps to ensure no other pet owner goes through what he did.

"If not for all the people who stopped what they were doing to help me out, I have to wonder if I'd have my cat back," he said.

