Lyft Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault in Santa Monica

Santa Monica police announced the arrest of a Lyft driver for sexually assaulting a female passenger. The incident occurred in September when the driver picked up the victim from a restaurant in West Hollywood.

The victim fell asleep in the car and woke up to inappropriate touching. The driver was identified as Fernando Macias Morales and was charged with felony counts of kidnapping, sexual penetration, and oral copulation.

Lyft Driver Sexual Assault Arrest Santa Monica Fernando Macias Morales

