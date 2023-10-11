LVMH Stock Dives. The Economic Slowdown Isn’t Just a China Problem.

Luxury stocks have been weighed down this year amid an economic slowdown in China, where consumers have long been a critical source of growth. But the latest results from LVMH reveal the U.S. and Europe may also be a source of worry.

The owner of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Dom Pérignon Champagne, LVMH (MC.France) stock plunged 6% in Paris trading on Wednesday, weighing on the CAC 40 index and dragging on shares of peers. Stock in Gucci and Balenciaga owner Kering (KER.France) tumbled 1.6%, while shares in Cartier and Montblanc’s Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFR.Switzerland) were down 4.3%.

At the heart of LVMH stock’s woes are third-quarter sales posted by the company late Tuesday, which revealed revenue of 20 billion euros ($21 billion) in the third quarter, down from €21 billion in the second quarter. headtopics.com

The company left much to be desired on outlook, especially for China. This has left investors uncertain because of LVMH’s reliance on wealthy Chinese shoppers, who are experiencing the economic slowdown but are likely to be more resilient than average consumers.

More troubling is the U.S., where growth continues in the low-single-digits, as well as Europe. “Most European clienteles are showing slight negative, slight drops in Q3 compared to…the first-half of the year,” Guiony said in the company’s earnings call, as transcribed by FactSet. headtopics.com

“Time will tell, depending on the depths and the length of the cycle, whether it was a real cycle in consumption or merely a sort of blip after three extraordinary years,” the CFO added. Traders have sold luxury stocks for months amid worries about the outlook for the sector because of the impact of China’s economic woes. Headwinds in Asia’s largest economy are, no doubt, likely to continue—but perhaps investors should also start fretting about economic trends closer to home, where the implications go beyond just luxury stocks.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Apple Stock Issues Include China, AI, Search, and GrowthMelius Research's Ben Reitzes is one of the biggest Apple bulls on Wall Street but he wants to see progress on major issues, including artificial intelligence.

LVMH Q3 revenue rises 9%, slowing from post-pandemic frenzyLVMH Q3 revenue rises 9%, slowing from post-pandemic frenzy

LVMH Misses Sales Forecasts. Luxury Demand Is Slowing.Sales growth decelerated across most of the company's business segments. Sales of wine and spirits fell 14% from a year earlier.

LVMH Revenues Up 1% in Third Quarter as Fashion Sales SlowOrganic revenues for its fashion and leather goods division were up 9 percent in the quarter, versus a 21 percent rise in the prior quarter.

LVMH Q3 revenue rises 9%, slowing from post-pandemic frenzyLuxury goods bellwether LVMH (LVMH.PA) reported a 9% rise in third quarter revenue on Tuesday, marking slower growth as strong wave of post-pandemic spending eases up amid a backdrop of rising inflation and economic turbulence.

LVMH shares slump and hit fashion sector as luxury giant's sales growth moderatesLVMH shares slump and hit fashion sector as luxury giant's sales growth moderates