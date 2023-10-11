LVMH shares tumble, hit fashion sector as luxury giant's sales growth slows

A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photoshares slumped on Wednesday, to their lowest level since December, knocking other shares in the fashion sector, after the French luxury giant posted slower third-quarter revenue growth.

LVMH's shares were down by around 6% in early trading, dragging down the share prices of rivals such as Kering"LVMH in our view remains ...

LVMH is facing slowing demand for high end goods in the United States and Europe, where rising prices have prompted shoppers — especially younger generations — to pull back from a post-pandemic spending spree, while the recovery in China has been uneven."An end to the roaring 20s," Berenberg analysts wrote in a briefing note as they cut their target price for LVMH. headtopics.com

