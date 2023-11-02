LVMH's Next Athlete, Paul Smith Honored, Burberry's Ducks and Dogs

Already a keen tennis player before that, she began her professional career in 2019 and by 2021, was officially selected for the French national team. She won the French wheelchair tennis championship that year and again in 2022 and 2023.

The group has also been reinforcing its sports connections, announcing its return as title partner of the America’s Cup, sailing’s biggest and most prestigious race, as well as creating the travel cases for the Webb Ellis Cup and the Ballon d’Or award for the best soccer player, awarded to Lionel Messi on Monday night in Paris. — LILY TEMPLETONis doubling down on the knighthoods, taking home a second one courtesy of the Italian Republic.

The Order of the Star of Italy was first introduced in the aftermath of the Second World War and was meant to acknowledge Italians living abroad, or foreigners who had made a particular contribution to the reconstruction of Italy.

In a series of whimsical photographs and short videos, the brand’s scarves, new Shield bag and the Burberry Knight bag take center stage juxtaposed against British motifs such as a silver smoking pipe and ashtray.

Lee, a designer known for his Midas touch when it comes to accessories, is doubling down on Burberry’s offerings, a strategy that chief executive officerlaid out during a presentation last November.

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWD: Sir Paul Smith Becomes a Knight Once Again, This Time in ItalyThe Italian ambassador to the U.K. has handed Paul Smith the Knighthood of the Order of the Star of Italy.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Paul Finebaum’s CFP take makes Stephen A. Smith roll his eyes, literallyTalking heads clash on the first CFP rankings.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

BILLBOARD: Diddy on Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Asking J.Lo for ThreesomeThe rapper’s Kimmel appearance touched on psychedelic shrooms, the key to New York City and more.

Source: billboard | Read more ⮕

WWD: Retailers Must Delight and Surprise, Argues LVMH's Chris de Lapuente“Stores are going to have to work harder and harder to excite the customers,” said the chairman and CEO of the selective retailing division of the French luxury giant.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

WWD: Wheelchair Tennis' Déroulède Is Dior, LVMH’s Latest Paris 2024 PickThree-times winner of France’s wheelchair tennis championship, Déroulède is also an advocate for road safety.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

REALGM: Rockets Exercise 24-25 Options On Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari EasonRockets Exercise 24-25 Options On Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM | Read more ⮕